October 02, 2026 6:18 PM हिंदी

Resigned on my own realising the direction of wind: Congress' former Punjab chief Raja Warring

Resigned on my own realising the direction of wind: Raja Warring

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said that he resigned as the Congress Punjab unit President on "realising the direction of the wind", asserting that he didn't want the party's central leadership to come under any pressure.

Raja Warring made the remarks after submitting his resignation to senior party leader Rahul Gandhi here.

Speaking to IANS, the former Punjab Congress chief said: "It doesn't matter whether the resignation was demanded by someone or voluntarily given by me...However, nobody asked for my resignation."

"Just like elder women who could tell by reading the direction of the wind whether it was going to rain and that one should be prepared so that clothes wouldn't get wet, I observed the situation closely, and it never reached the point where someone had to ask me to resign. That is why I wrote 'FORMER' in my 'X' bio myself, so that such a situation wouldn't arise. What kind of leader is one who doesn't even realise what the situation and circumstances are? So, nobody asked for my resignation, but yes, today I have formally submitted my resignation to Rahul ji and expressed my gratitude," he stated.

Further, he denied speaking to any party leader regarding the alleged tussle within the Punjab Congress.

"I haven't spoken to anyone, neither with (state in charge) Sachin (Pilot) ji nor with anyone else. But I have heard that perhaps the in-charge mentioned that Raja Warring would have to be replaced," the Congress leader said.

Asked whether he presented his stance before Sachin Pilot, Raja Warring said: "I present my stance in front of only one person, and that is Rahul Gandhi."

On whether his resignation was the result of the alleged pressure being created by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Punjab Congress leaders, he said: "I did not want anyone to come under pressure...I did not want my leader to face any pressure from above, so I resigned before that."

Regarding his future course of action, Warring said that for now he will perform 'seva' and meditate at a gurdwara.

"After that I will carry out whatever responsibility I am assigned by the party," he said.

--IANS

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