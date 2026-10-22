Renuka Shahane recalls not recognising David Dhawan on ‘HAHK’ sets, reveals Madhuri Dixit’s prank left her crying

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane recently recalled an incident from the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! while appearing on the quiz reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit.

Renuka spoke about being a newcomer to the industry when filmmaker David Dhawan visited the film’s sets. She recalled how Madhuri called her over and asked her to greet the director, but she was unsure who he was since there were five people sitting together.

Recalling the incident, Renuka shared, “David Dhawan ji had come to our set once. I was a newcomer then, and Madhuri called out to me, ‘Shahane, come here.’” Madhuri added, “Yes,I used to call her ‘Shahane.’”

Renuka continued, “Then she said, ‘Greet him. He is a great director.’ There were three or four people sitting there, and I was trying to figure out exactly which one of them was David Dhawan! Pointing towards him, Madhuri said, ‘You don’t know who he is? You are in this industry, and you don’t know who he is?’ I became teary-eyed. Then David ji laughed and said, ‘No, it’s nothing like that. I am not such a big director.’ But he was already a big director by then! Madhuri then pulled me close and said, ‘I wanted to introduce you to David Dhawan.’”

For the uninitiated, Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane worked together in the cult classic movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which released in 1994.

The actresses essayed the role of sisters on screen with Renuka playing Pooja and Madhuri playing Nisha.

The movie directed by stalwart director Sooraj Barjatya also starred Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath etc.

–IANS

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