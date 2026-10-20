Renuka Shahane recalls Madhuri Dixit asking if she was sure about Ashutosh Rana while they were dating

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane recalled how Madhuri Dixit had reacted when she learnt about her relationship with actor Ashutosh Rana.

The actress shared the anecdote on the reality quiz show, Kon Honar Crorepati, where she reunited with her Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Madhuri Dixit. The episode also featured actress Priya Berde and saw the guests share some personal anecdotes.

During the conversation, Renuka spoke about her relationship with Ashutosh and revealed the question Madhuri asked her when she learnt that the two were dating.

“When Madhuri found out about our relationship, she asked me, ‘Are you sure about him?’ I told her, ‘Yes, at least that’s how I feel right now!’” Renuka recalled.

The conversation also took a humorous turn when Renuka was asked who Ashutosh was afraid of. “Me!” she quipped, leaving Madhuri and Priya Berde in splits.

Madhuri also playfully teased Renuka about Ashutosh’s love for poetry, asking whether the couple resorted to poetry even when they had disagreements at home.

The episode also brought back memories of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the 1994 blockbuster in which Madhuri played Nisha, while Renuka portrayed her on-screen sister, Pooja.

For the uninitiated, Renuka and Ashutosh tied the knot in 2001 and have been married for over two decades.

Ashutosh Rana also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Renuka Shahane on October 7, addressing his wife affectionately as “Uma”. In his message, he wished her good health, happiness, success and a long life, and wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes, dear Uma. With the blessings of the revered Gurudev Bhagwan, may you always remain healthy, cheerful, happy and successful, and may you live a long life.”

The couple, who celebrated 25 years of marriage in May this year, are parents to two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra.

–IANS

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