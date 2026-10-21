Renuka Shahane calls firing incident involving Tiger Shroff ‘terrifying’, urges strict action

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane has expressed concern over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

She described it as frightening and expressed relief that he was safe and sound. Shahane also stressed the need for strict action against those responsible, warning that such incidents could create fear and raise security concerns.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress said, “This is a very scary thing. And thank God, Tiger Shroff is safe and sound. But this terror is very scary. Nothing like this has happened in the industry for many years. We are seeing it now, and I think everyone should be very careful about this. Otherwise, no one will come out of the house. Everyone will leave with security.”

She further said that such incidents could leave people feeling scared, particularly when those involved have access to weapons and their intentions are unclear. “I think everyone will be scared because the people who do such things are so mad. We do not understand what they want or what they want to do, and they have weapons in their hands. So, this is a scary thing,” she said.

Calling for decisive action to prevent such incidents from recurring, Renuka said the issue needed to be addressed at its root. “But I think everyone knows that this should be destroyed from the roots. Otherwise, nothing will happen,” she added.

The firing incident took place on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. While Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed, his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries. According to reports, three suspects were later arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case.

The incident has prompted several celebrities to voice their concerns, highlighting growing worries about the safety and security of people in the film industry.

--IANS

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