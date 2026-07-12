Lyricist Sameer Anjaan recalls writing Govinda's 'Aa Aa Ee Ee Oo...' from Raja Babu after running out of lyrics

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan has revealed that the hook line of Govinda's chartbuster 'Aa Aa Ee Ee Oo... Mera Dil Na Todo' from the 1994 hit film 'Raja Babu' was born out of a creative block.

He further elaborated that the makers simply could not come up with any other opening line, and decided to go ahead with whatever came in their mind and fit into the tune.

During the upcoming episode of 'Indian Idol', Sameer recalled the making of the iconic song while interacting with music composer duo Anand–Milind.

Speaking about the memorable track, Sameer said, 'Anand ne bilkul sahi bola, Badshah. Jab kuch samajh mein nahi aata tha, tab aise hi words aa jaate the. Humein lagta tha ki Raja Babu ke upar kya likhein, kyunki situation toh pata thi, Anand–Milind kabhi-kabhi itni mushkil compositions de dete the ki mujhe bhi sochna padta tha. Aur upar se David Dhawan ko normal gaana chahiye hi nahi hota tha. Agar mukhda fail ho jaaye toh "Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu" suna do... gaana hit hai!'

('Anand is absolutely right, Badshah. Whenever we couldn't think of anything, these kinds of words would just come to us. We would wonder what to write for 'Raja Babu' because we already knew the situation. Anand–Milind would sometimes come up with such challenging compositions that even I had to really think. On top of that, David Dhawan never wanted an ordinary song. If the opening line didn't work, we'd just throw in "Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu"... and the song would become a hit!')

Composer Anand also revealed how the famous 'Aa Aa Ee Ee Oo...' hook was conceived.

He shared, 'Dhun toh pehle ban jaati thi, lekin jab kuch samajh nahi aata tha, toh maine Sameer ji se kaha tha ki school mein jab Hindi padhna shuru karte hain toh "Aa, Ee, Oo, Aye, Oo, Am, Aha" yaad hai? Unhone kaha, "Bilkul yaad hai." Maine kaha, "Bas ussi ko ghuma dijiye." Jab kuch nahi sujha, toh humne wahi kar diya. Aur is tarah "Aa Ee Oo..." bana.'

(The tune was already ready, but we couldn't figure out the words. So I asked Sameer ji if he remembered the Hindi alphabet sounds we learnt in school, "Aa, Ee, Oo, Aye, Oo, Am, Aha." He said he did, and I suggested we simply play around with those sounds. When nothing else came to mind, we used that idea, and that's how "Aa Aa Ee Ee Oo..." was born)

Host Aditya Narayan remarked that there were several such songs, mentioning tracks like 'Tu Tu Tu Tu Tara' and 'Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai'.

Anand added that songs with seemingly meaningless words often went on to become massive hits.

He said, 'Jaise films aati thi, waise hi gaane bhi dene padte the. Lekin jitne bhi aise gaane bane hain jinke words ka koi khaas meaning nahi tha, woh sab superhit hue.'

(We had to create songs that matched the kind of films being made at the time. Interestingly, songs whose words did not have any specific meaning all went on to become superhits)

–IANS

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