October 11, 2026 7:24 PM हिंदी

Regime change certain in 2027: Akhilesh lashes out at BJP, Election Commission

Regime change certain in 2027: Akhilesh lashes out at BJP, Election Commission

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asserted that a change of power was certain in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and criticised the police action during the protests against the Election Commission in the national capital.

Speaking to the press, after paying respects to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) here on the latter's birth anniversary, the SP supremo said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be shown the door by people in the state polls next year and the 'partisan' Election Commission won't be able to save its 'sinking' fortunes.

Swearing by the Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan (JP)'s 'Total Revolution' (Sampoorna Kranti) slogans, Akhilesh Yadav said that the movement remains relevant even today for challenging the regime and his party will bring out the 'desired' result by walking down that path.

"The process of change has begun. The anguish among the public will accelerate the process of change," he added, after garlanding the statue of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan at the memorial.

The SP supremo also took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Ayodhya seat, days after he challenged the latter to contest the elections from the holy city.

Responding to the Chief Minister's questions regarding Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav said that "arrogant individuals" would not be able to withstand the strength of his 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak—Backward, Dalit, and Minority) alliance.

The SP Chief said that the public is now familiar with the BJP's politics and the party will have to give a befitting reply to its actions.

He claimed that a change would occur in 2027 and that the process has already begun.

He said that the BJP is rattled by the political strength of the PDA and questioned the role of the Election Commission.

He said that the EC's duty is to encourage maximum voter participation and ensure a smooth voting process.

Raising the issue of the alleged assault on residents of Uttar Pradesh in Delhi, Akhilesh Yadav raised questions about the Election Commission's accountability and demanded the resignation of the CEC.

--IANS

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