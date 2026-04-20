April 20, 2026 11:23 PM हिंदी

Rajasthan Chief Secretary reviews refinery fire site, assures thorough investigation

Rajasthan Chief Secretary reviews refinery fire site, assures thorough investigation

Jaipur, April 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas has termed the fire incident at the Pachpadra refinery as “extremely unfortunate”, while underlining that a detailed inquiry will be conducted by officials to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze and the sequence of events leading to it.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival in Jodhpur, he stated that the blaze broke out in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU). However, he added that it is a matter of relief that the fire has now been completely brought under control by the emergency response teams.

He said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and to identify any possible lapses, if any. According to him, the refinery’s engineers and response teams acted swiftly and efficiently, bringing the situation under control in time and averting a major disaster of a much larger scale.

“I am coming from Pachpadra, and I have been informed that the fire is now under control. A detailed investigation will follow. The engineers have successfully brought the fire under control, and there has been no accident. Everyone is safe, and we are also waiting for further details,” he said while interacting with the reporters.

The Chief Secretary clarified that no casualties have been reported and all employees and personnel present at the facility are safe and accounted for. Srinivas further said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is scheduled to visit the Pachpadra refinery on the morning of April 21.

He himself will also revisit the site, and more details about the incident are expected to emerge after further assessment and technical evaluation. For now, the situation remains stable, controlled, and under close monitoring by the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised serious concerns over the incident. He stated that the fire, occurring less than 24 hours before the refinery's inauguration and the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (now postponed), raises critical questions regarding preparedness and safety protocols.

Gehlot questioned whether the inauguration date was finalised without adequate preparation, leading to the accident due to possible haste and administrative pressure.

He added that the incident has once again delayed the launch of this ambitious project, thereby prolonging the state’s wait for its anticipated economic and industrial benefits. He called on both the Union and state governments to conduct a high-level investigation to determine the cause of the incident and fix accountability at all levels.

It needs to be mentioned here that a massive fire at the refinery plant located in Pachpadra created panic across parts of Rajasthan. Around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, an exchanger in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU–VDU) section burst, triggering a sudden blaze that quickly escalated into a major fire.

The incident caused chaos inside the refinery premises, and employees and officials present at the site were immediately evacuated to safety as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

The accident occurred just a day before PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate this much-awaited refinery project. Following the incident, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced that the inauguration programme has been postponed.

According to the Ministry, the fire has been brought under control and an inquiry has been ordered to prevent such incidents in the future and to ensure stricter compliance with safety norms.

--IANS

arc/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to begin three-day Germany visit from April 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to begin three-day Germany visit from April 21

Delhi CM accuses TMC of switching off streetlights during Kolkata roadshow, warns of security lapse

Delhi CM accuses TMC of switching off streetlights during Kolkata roadshow, warns of security lapse

Clinical Punjab FC cruise past Inter Kashi 3-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Clinical Punjab FC cruise past Inter Kashi

Tilak Varma equals record for fastest hundred for Mumbai Indians with 45-ball masterclass against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Tilak Varma equals record for fastest hundred for MI with 45-ball masterclass vs GT

Rajasthan Chief Secretary reviews refinery fire site, assures thorough investigation

Rajasthan Chief Secretary reviews refinery fire site, assures thorough investigation

Japan joins military exercise with Philippines and US

Japan joins military exercise with Philippines and US

India-Bangladesh trade, investment and business collaborations discussed

India-Bangladesh trade, investment and business collaborations discussed

Recovered Jamal Musiala feels like a new arrival for Bayern Munich ahead of key tests

Football: Recovered Musiala feels like a new arrival for Bayern ahead of key tests

Tilak Varma's century guides Mumbai Indians to 199/5 against Gujarat Titans in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Tilak Varma's century guides Mumbai Indians to 199/5 against Gujarat Titans

US Assistant Secretary of State meets Nepal leaders

US Assistant Secretary of State meets Nepal leaders