Reese Witherspoon says, she would 'love' to reprise ‘Legally Blonde’ role

Los Angeles, June 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has expressed her wish to reprise the role of Elle Woods in the iconic film ‘Legally Blonde’.

The actress has shared that she would "love" to return to the film’s universe. The 50-year-old actress played Elle in the 2001 comedy movie Legally Blonde, and its 2003 sequel, and Reese has now revealed that she's keen to reprise her iconic character for a prequel film, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress told Extra, "I would love to do it again. It's like it's my superhero. So, it's like my Marvel character. I would love to play her again. It just has to be perfect”.

Reese likened the prospect of reprising the character to Tom Cruise rekindling the role of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick.

She said, "Like, Tom Cruise did it right. He only came out with Top Gun when it was absolutely right. And I was like, he nailed it or like Adam Sandler brought back Happy Gilmore. So, we're gonna get there. We're gonna do it”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Reese has enjoyed huge success working with Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show, the hit Apple TV series, in recent years. And Jennifer is keen to continue working with her showbiz pal.

The 57-year-old actress said, "It's my dream. I love her more than life and I hope we get to do it until we're way into our 90s, doing different things”.

The actress previously admitted that she spent her first two decades in Hollywood struggling to find work. However, at the age of 34, the actress started her Hello Sunshine production company, even though she wasn't entirely sure of herself, and it's changed the course of her career.

The Oscar-winning star told The Hollywood Reporter, "I didn’t have time to look at the bigger macro, like, what is our business? How are they making money? Wait, why are there no parts for women? Wait, why am I not seeing any people of colour behind the scenes? Like, why am I not seeing any writers who are bringing a different perspective? And that’s what made me think. When I was 34, I had enough foundation under myself, inside our business; I also had enough money to help start funding, and I was like, I’m not going to take money from people who don’t want the change that I want to see”.

Despite this, Reese didn't have any regrets about her decision.

She said, "It was scary because I didn’t know if I was going to get my money back. Every day I woke up thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m not gonna get my money back’. But I would rather bet on myself and lose that money trying hard. I woke up every single day and I was like, ‘I am my own lottery ticket’”.

--IANS

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