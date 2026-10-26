Recuperating Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I against NZ: BCCI

Auckland, Oct 26 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will miss the third T20I against New Zealand as he is yet to attain full fitness after a "low grade right adductor strain" sustained in the series opener, the BCCI said on Monday.

Ishan, who had featured in a historic win for India as they chased down their highest-ever total in men's T20I history, was also ruled out of the second ODI in Christchurch owing to an injury sustained in the series opener.

"Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27 in Wellington.

Kumar Kushagra, who was added to the squad as cover for the second T20I, will continue to be with the team for the third T20I.

The BCCI will be monitoring Ishan's progress as India look to seal the five-match series when the two teams will next square off on Tuesday at Hnry Stadium, with New Zealand eager to pull one back.

In Ishan's absence in the second T20I, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed an opportunity in the playing XI. However, the opportunity proved difficult for the youngster, who managed just four runs off eight deliveries.

The third T20I in Wellington offers the teenage batting sensation another opportunity to make an impression, with Kishan yet to recover.

India’s squad for the 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra (wk).

--IANS

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