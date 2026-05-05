Rebel Wilson welcomes second daughter with wife Ramona: Feeling so incredibly grateful

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Rebel Wilson on Tuesday announced that she and her wife Ramona Agruma have embraced parenthood again as they announced the birth of their second daughter Rose Estelle.

Rebel, who is known for her work in “Pitch Perfect”, “What to Expect When You're Expecting,” “Struck by Lightning,” and “ Isn't It Romantic”, shared a picture of her newborn daughter on Instagram.

She wrote: “Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle! What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl! Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes.”

Rebel married her partner, Ramona in September 2024, in Sardinia, Italy. The couple held a legal ceremony in Sydney, Australia, later. They welcomed a daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in late 2022.

The 46-year-old began appearing in the SBS comedy series Pizza and later appeared in the sketch comedy show The Wedge. Wilson appeared in the comedy films Bridesmaids and A Few Best Men, both in 2011.

Rebel was last seen in Tinsel Town, a Christmas comedy film directed by Chris Foggin and starring Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel.

The film’s synopsis read: “Finding himself typecast and blacklisted, Hollywood actor Bradley Mac resorts to doing theatre work in England only to discover it involves appearing in a small town panto of Cinderella.”

She was also seen in Bride Hard, an action comedy film directed by Simon West.It stars Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Gigi Zumbado, Stephen Dorff, and Justin Hartley.

On April 30, Rebel, whose directorial debut is close to wrapping up its legal battle, has been forced to deny that she orchestrated a cyber attack on actress Charlotte MacInnes.

The attack allegedly led to a nude photo of the actress being leaked. Charlotte is suing Wilson for defamation in Sydney, arguing that the ‘Bridesmaids’ star tarnished her reputation by claiming that she made, and then later walked back, a sexual harassment complaint against ‘The Deb’ producer Amanda Ghost, reports ‘Deadline’.

In her affidavit, MacInnes alleged that Wilson organized a hack of her Snapchat account, which led to a nude photo of the young actress being leaked to her contacts.

According to deadline.com, Charlotte claimed that the cyber attack occurred days after she filed her defamation lawsuit last September.

--IANS

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