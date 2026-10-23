Rebel Wilson scores second legal victory, says ‘two lawsuits, two wins’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Rebel Wilson has scored a legal victory in the Supreme Court of New South Wales in proceedings brought against her by A.I Film, marking her second major legal win after an earlier victory in the Federal Court against Charlotte MacInnes.

Wilson took to Instagram, where Wilson said defending herself over concerns she raised about her film ‘The Deb’ had come at an enormous personal, emotional and financial cost, but added that she was proud to have stood her ground.

“This girl never knew how much she was going to need that law degree!! Two lawsuits. Two wins. Today, the Supreme Court of New South Wales ruled in my favor in the proceedings brought against me by A.I Film (Amanda Ghost is its CEO),” she wrote.

Wilson said: “I thank Justice Peden for her judgment and for the careful consideration she has given this case, and my legal team: Dauid Sibtain SC, Tim Senior, Conor O’Beirne and Sylvia Alcarraz & everyone at Dentons for their dedication and support.”

“I spoke up because I believed there were serious concerns that needed to be raised on my film The Deb. Defending myself has come at an enormous personal, emotional and financial cost. But I’m proud that I stood my ground—for myself and for others I was trying to protect. This win follows on from my overwhelming win in the Federal Court earlier this year against Charlotte MacInnes.”

“A.I Film is wholly owned and financed by billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries. This has been a true David and Goliath battle as there has been a huge imbalance of resources between the parties. I’ve learned in discovery in the United States that the people suing me have been paying two crisis PR Firms (Hiltzik Strategies and Hawthorne Advisors) to put out negative stories about me to attempt to ruin my reputation and intentionally cause me harm.”

“This has been going on since July 2024. Yet I am doing my best to stay the course and stay positive. There have been times when I’ve wondered how much more I could take but I’m proud that I kept going. I want anyone who is frightened of speaking up to know that I understand how hard it can be, especially when the people you are challenging have far greater resources.”

The actress said that she is “forever grateful for everyone who has supported me through these rough times, and to our two beautiful daughters who bring me more joy than I could ever adequately describe.”

--IANS

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