realme 16 5G to launch on April 2 with dual 50MP cameras and segment-first rear selfie mirror

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Smartphone photography continues to evolve as users increasingly look for a balance between premium design, intelligent imaging, and practical everyday usability, especially in the mid-range segment where expectations are rising rapidly.

Building on the strong legacy of the realme Number Series and carrying forward the innovation introduced with the realme 16 Pro Series, realme has announced that the realme 16 5G will launch in India on April 2. The upcoming device aims to bring advanced imaging and design-led innovation to a wider audience.

In line with this shift, the realme 16 5G places a strong emphasis on portrait photography, positioning itself as a best camera phone for photography in its segment through a combination of hardware, AI-led enhancements & Phone with Premium look.

At the core of the device is a dual 50MP camera system, featuring a 50MP front camera and a Sony IMX 852-powered 50MP rear camera phone (f/1.8, autofocus). This setup ensures consistent, high-quality output across both front and rear cameras, whether for selfies, group shots, or everyday photography making this the best camera phone in the segment.

A key highlight of the realme 16 5G is its segment-first rear selfie mirror, enabling users to capture sharper, more detailed rear-camera selfies with ease. This is supported by “Say Hi” gesture-based capture and an integrated ring flash, ensuring hands-free shooting and balanced, studio-like lighting in different conditions.

On the imaging front, the device is powered by LumaColor IMAGE technology, designed to deliver natural skin tones, balanced highlights and shadows, and enhanced depth. By combining AI color algorithms, RAW HDR processing, and facial enhancement techniques, the system ensures realistic, true-to-life portraits.

Further enhancing the experience is Vibe Master Mode, offering presets such as Lively, Festival, and Ceremony, enabling users to easily customize the mood and visual style of their photos.

The device also integrates AI-driven editing tools for seamless content creation. AI Edit Genie allows users to modify hairstyles, outfits, and backgrounds through simple commands, while AI Instant Clip converts photos and videos into ready-to-share short-form content, making it ideal for a youth lifestyle smartphone audience.

Beyond imaging, the realme 16 5G is a lightweight design phone focused on design and endurance with an ultra-slim Air-inspired design paired with a massive 7000mAh battery. This combination positions it as a premium design smartphone that delivers long-lasting performance without compromising on form factor.

Together, these features position the realme 16 5G as a well-rounded imaging and design powerhouse, reflecting how premium-inspired features are becoming increasingly accessible in the mid-range smartphone segment.

--IANS

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