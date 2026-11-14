Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea faces five to six months out after hamstring surgery

Madrid, Nov 14 (IANS) Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his right hamstring following an injury sustained during last weekend's match against Rayo Vallecano.

The 24-year-old Spain international underwent the operation at Hospital Universitario Vithas Madrid Aravaca, with Finnish specialist Lasse Lempainen performing the procedure.

Real Sociedad confirmed that the surgery was successful and was completed without any complications. The club also provided details of the procedure, which involved reconstructing the injured hamstring muscle, according to Xinhua.

"Dr. Lasse Lempainen, using open surgery, assessed the complexity of the injury and treated it by performing an anatomical reconstruction of the origin of the hamstring musculature. The procedure was carried out successfully, without any complications," the club said in an official statement.

Barrenetxea is now expected to face a lengthy rehabilitation period, with reports suggesting that he could remain unavailable for five to six months. While Real Sociedad have not announced an official recovery timeline, the winger could potentially return during the closing stages of the ongoing season if his rehabilitation progresses as expected.

The injury is a major setback for the Spanish winger, who has established himself as an important part of Real Sociedad's attacking setup. His absence will leave the club without one of its options on the flanks for a significant portion of the campaign.

Barrenetxea suffered the hamstring injury during Real Sociedad's match against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. The seriousness of the problem eventually required surgical intervention after medical assessments.

The decision to undergo surgery was taken after the extent and complexity of the injury were evaluated by specialist Lempainen, who is known for treating hamstring injuries.

The club will now focus on the winger's recovery and rehabilitation before determining when he can return to competitive action.

Barrenetxea, who represents Spain at the international level, will also be hoping to regain full fitness as quickly as possible after the setback disrupted his season.

--IANS

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