AI going to complement natural intelligence in coming times: Doctors at Delhi Critical Care Symposium

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Doctors at the 21st Delhi Critical Care Symposium (DCCS 2026), being held from November 13-15 in the national capital, on Saturday spoke about the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into medicine and critical care, saying that AI is going to complement natural intelligence in coming times.

The Friday's lecture series and workshops took place at Kailash Hospital in Noida while the Main Scientific Conference is currently underway at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Anil Gurnani, Group Director of Critical Care, Kailash Hospital, said that nothing can beat human intelligence, asserting the importance of human intervention in treating patients.

"It's the man behind the machine which is most important. Yesterday we organised six workshops, pre-conference workshops, in various aspects of critical care. That was the actual learning exercise where we allowed the delegates and the people participating in these workshops and conferences to learn hands-on, be it respiratory care, cardiovascular monitoring, hearts monitoring, sick patients, learning about toxicology, proning, nursing excellence, and learning about artificial intelligence," Gurnani added.

Stressing that human intelligence will always prevail over AI, he said: "Because of the software feeded in it, computers will only give an alarm whenever you are going wrong but ultimately human minds have to treat patients. So, in the coming times AI is going to complement natural intelligence."

Dr. Akhil Taneja, Organising Chairperson, spoke about the advancements in critical care medicine.

"Two decades of learning has already taken place. Now, critical care as a specialty, it has grown a lot over the last two decades. Initially, it was only about the organ support; now it is about precision medicine, lot of advancements like ECMO, then point-of-care ultrasound, now AI is entering the medical field," he told IANS.

Taneja added: "We are discussing a lot of things today, but more than that, what the delegates take home and how better they treat their patients after going from here, that is more important."

Dr. Amit Goel, Organising Secretary, said that the idea behind DCCS is to encourage and spread the critical care information and to skill the upcoming generation about the latest critical care medicine.

"It is also about learning, and delivering the best care so that it transforms into the best outcome of the patient," he told IANS.

--IANS

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