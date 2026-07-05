Real Madrid sign Denzel Dumfries on four-year deal from Inter Milan

Madrid, July 5 (IANS) Real Madrid have completed the signing of Netherlands player Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, with the experienced right-back putting pen to paper on a four-year contract that will keep him at the Spanish giants until June 30, 2030.

The La Liga club confirmed on Sunday that an agreement had been reached with Inter for the permanent transfer of the 30-year-old defender, who joins the squad after the activation of his release clause.

The Dutch player arrives after a highly successful five-year spell with Inter, where he established himself as one of the club's key players following his move from PSV Eindhoven in 2021.

During his time in Milan, Dumfries made 207 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 28 assists. He also helped Inter win eight trophies, including two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia crowns and the Italian Super Cup. Last season was his best in front of goal, as he scored a personal-best 11 goals while also captaining the side for the first time in a UEFA Champions League match against Feyenoord.

Inter paid tribute to the defender in an emotional farewell message, recalling several memorable moments from his stay at the club, including his first goal against AS Roma, his stoppage-time winner against Lecce, standout performances in the Milan derby and his two-goal display against Atalanta in the Italian Super Cup.

The Serie A club also highlighted Dumfries' outstanding performances in last season's UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona, where he scored twice and provided three assists across the two legs to help Inter reach the final.

Reflecting on his five years in Milan, Inter praised Dumfries for his commitment, determination and connection with the supporters.

"There is a moment for everything in football," the club said in its farewell message while thanking the Dutch defender for his contribution.

The club added that San Siro would "always be home" for Dumfries and wished him success in the next chapter of his career.

Known for his pace, attacking runs and physical presence, Dumfries leaves Inter as one of the most productive full-backs in the club's recent history and now begins a new challenge with the 15-time European champions.

--IANS

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