Real Madrid sign Bernardo Silva on free transfer after Manchester City exit

Madrid, June 17 (IANS) Real Madrid have completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City, ending a glittering nine-year spell at the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Spanish giants, making him the latest addition under returning manager Jose Mourinho. Silva joins fellow summer recruit Marc Cucurella, who arrived from Chelsea. Real has also extended defender Antonio Rudiger's contract as part of their rebuilding plans.

Silva leaves Manchester City as one of the most decorated players in the club's history. During his nine seasons at the Etihad Stadium, the Portuguese playmaker made 460 appearances and scored 76 goals, helping the club secure 20 major trophies.

His impressive trophy collection includes six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, three FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, three Community Shields, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup.

Having become one of Pep Guardiola's most trusted players, Silva played a key role during the most successful period in City's history. He was an essential member of the team that completed a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season.

The midfielder is also familiar with Real Madrid, having faced Los Blancos 13 times during his time at City. He had particular success against the Spanish club in the Champions League, scoring four goals against them, including a memorable brace in City's 4-0 win in the second leg of the 2022-23 Champions League semi-final.

Silva's last season in Manchester saw him lead the team as captain. He guided City to Carabao Cup success against Arsenal and FA Cup glory over Chelsea, closing an illustrious chapter at the club.

Now, the Portuguese international begins a new challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mourinho hopes Silva's experience, creativity, and winning mindset can help Real Madrid recover from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, during which they missed out on the LaLiga title and were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals.

--IANS

hs/