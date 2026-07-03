Real Madrid deny making any move for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez

Madrid, July 3 (IANS) Real Madrid have firmly denied reports linking the club with a move for Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, issuing an official statement rejecting speculation that they are attempting to sign the World Cup winner.

Fernandez has been repeatedly linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months, particularly after he was temporarily left out of Chelsea's squad earlier this year as a disciplinary measure following comments that fuelled speculation over his future. Reports suggesting the midfielder was interested in a move to the Spanish giants had further intensified transfer rumours.

However, Real Madrid categorically rejected those claims, stating that the club has not initiated any contact with the player and has no plans to pursue his signing.

"The club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, aimed at signing the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of pursuing such an operation," the club said in its official statement.

Real Madrid also stressed its admiration for Fernandez while reiterating its respect for Chelsea.

"The club has the utmost respect for Enzo Fernandez, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognised, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship," the statement added.

The Spanish club said it was compelled to respond because of the growing number of reports linking Fernandez with a move to Madrid.

"Precisely out of respect for an institution like Chelsea FC and the principles of institutional loyalty that have always guided Real Madrid's actions, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny these speculations," it said.

"Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the lack of any action on the part of the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and that only contributes to generating confusion among fans and unnecessarily harming the entities and people involved," the statement concluded.

--IANS

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