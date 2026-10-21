Real Betis midfielder Bernal handed four-match ban for Yamal headbutt

Madrid, Oct 21 (IANS) Real Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal has been handed a four-match suspension for headbutting Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal during his team's 5-2 home defeat in La Liga on Saturday.

The Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday imposed the ban after Bernal was sent off following a confrontation with Yamal shortly after Betis had equalised at 2-2.

"In the 54th minute, the player (6) Facundo Bernal Cruz was sent off for the following reason: During a confrontation, this player grabbed an opponent by the neck and delivered two consecutive headbutts to his face, while the ball was not in play.

"The opposing player did not require medical attention and was able to continue in the match," referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea wrote in his post-match report.

Bernal was punished under Article 103 of the RFEF's Disciplinary Code, which provides for suspensions of between four and 12 matches for assaulting another person without causing injury when the incident occurs while play is stopped or away from the ball, reports Xinhua.

The Uruguayan received the minimum suspension under the regulation, but Betis has announced it will appeal the decision.

If the ban is upheld, Bernal will miss La Liga matches against Celta Vigo, Malaga and Elche, as well as a Copa del Rey tie away to fourth-tier Navalcarnero.

The flashpoint between Bernal and Yamal occurred shortly after Moroccan forward Abde Ezzalzouli scored to reduce Barcelona's lead to 3-2. The incident began when Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez was left on the ground, prompting Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles to approach him. Yamal intervened to defend his teammate, leading to a heated exchange with Bernal.

As the situation escalated, Bernal grabbed Yamal around the neck and thrust his head towards the Barcelona winger. The incident prompted the referee to intervene, with Bernal receiving a straight red card for his actions. Yamal was also booked for his part in the confrontation, adding to the tension during an already eventful encounter.

--IANS

bsk/