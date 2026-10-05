Reaching five years is a significant milestone for SA20: Graeme Smith

Johannesburg, Oct 5 (IANS) The SA20 League celebrated five years of its journey on Sunday as the South African franchise competition looked ahead to its fifth season, with League Commissioner Graeme Smith describing the milestone as a moment of pride while promising further growth and innovation ahead of the 2027 edition.

Since the tournament’s inaugural ball was bowled before a sold-out crowd at Newlands on January 10, 2023, SA20 has established itself as a prominent fixture on the cricket calendar. The league has sold more than 1.6 million tickets across its first four seasons, attracted over 500 million television viewers and built a social media following of four million.

As stakeholders, franchise representatives, partners and other members of the SA20 community gathered to mark the occasion, Smith credited the league’s growth to the collective backing it has received since its inception.

“Reaching five years is a significant milestone for SA20, but it’s not one we’ve reached alone. It’s been built on the belief of our six franchises, who bought into this vision from the very first ball and have backed it every season since; the players, both local and international, who chose to be part of something new and helped shape what SA20 has become; the partners who bought into the dream when it was just that - a dream; and the fans, who have shown up season in and season out and made this league theirs. As we head into Season 5, we carry that same belief with us, and we can’t wait to keep building on it together,” Smith told SA20.

The first four seasons have produced two champions, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape emerging as the dominant force. They won the inaugural title in 2023, retained it in 2024 and reclaimed the trophy in 2026. Their run was interrupted in 2025 when MI Cape Town secured their first SA20 title.

The fifth season will again bring together leading South African players and some of the biggest international names in the game. David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi and Ryan Rickelton are among the domestic stars expected to feature, while Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh headline the international contingent.

Smith believes that combination has been central to the competition’s identity and its role in developing South African cricket.

“The combination of international stars, Proteas players and South Africa’s emerging talent has been one of the defining features of SA20, with the competition providing a platform for the country’s next generation to perform alongside some of the world’s best,” Smith added.

The Season 5 squad-building process will continue at the Player Auction in Johannesburg on October 7. A total of 19 player slots remain available across the four participating franchises, with a maximum purse of $2.10 million. Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their 19-player squads and therefore will not take part in the auction.

The new season will begin on January 17, 2027, at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, where defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will host Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of the previous season’s final.

The month-long competition will subsequently travel across South Africa, with all six franchises competing for the SA20 trophy.

Reflecting on the league’s growth and its plans for the future, Smith said the tournament would continue to focus on both the quality of cricket and the experience for spectators.

“What we have seen over the past four seasons has shown us that the love for cricket has always been there. SA20 has created a platform for world-class cricket, new talent and unforgettable fan experiences. As we enter our fifth season, we are excited to continue building on the legacy and introducing new innovations that will deliver memorable spectator experiences,” Smith concluded.

Tickets for Season 5 are scheduled to go on sale on November 5, 2026, through the SA20 website and ticket offices at the six participating stadiums.

--IANS

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