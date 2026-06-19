Raza Murad reminisces about rare 22-day Kashmir shoot with Kishore Kumar

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Raza Murad has recalled working with the late legendary Kishore Kumar in the film Door Waadiyon Mein Kahin, which released in 1980.

Sharing a glimpse of a dramatic scene from the movie, Raza shared that he spent 22 days shooting alongside the iconic singer-actor in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir.

“A dramatic scene from legendary Kishore Kumar production ‘duur wadiyon mein kahin’. Had the privilege of sharing the screen space with the genius, Kishore Kumar for 22 days in Kashmir,” Raza wrote.

Raza revealed that Kishore Kumar portrayed a jailed prisoner, while he played the role of a compassionate jailor with a soft corner for the convict.

“Kishore kumar had played a jailed prisoner,whereas I played a jailor,who has a soft corner for this convict. This was a memorable experience to know the mysterious, multi talented kishore kumar closely as a person,” Raza concluded.

Door Waadiyon Mein Kahin is a philosophical film directed, produced, and scored by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The film has themes of loneliness, detachment, and the pain of not belonging. It was unique for featuring no songs and utilizing only natural ambient sounds for its background score.

Kishore Kumar was one of the most popular actors and singers, notable for his yodelling and ability to sing songs in different voices. He used to sing in different genres but some of his rare compositions, considered classics, were lost in time.

Kishore Kumar died suddenly of a heart attack in 1987, his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday. The day before his death, Kishore made his final recording, "Guru Guru", a duet with Asha Bhosle for the film Waqt Ki Awaz composed by Bappi Lahiri for Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi.

Talking about Raza, the 75-year-old actor has showcased his prowess in film such as Prem Rog, Henna, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Khud-daar, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Pyar Ka Mandir, Aankhen, Mohra, Gupt, Ek Hi Raasta, Jodhaa Akbar, TV series Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Padmaavat.

--IANS

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