Raza Murad calls late Asha Bhosle his favourite playback singer, says ‘there could never be a replacement’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, further recalling his dream-come-true moment of meeting the iconic vocalist in person.

He described her as an irreplaceable talent whose melodious voice entertained millions for over six decades.

Raza took to his social media account to share a picture with the late singer, in which the two can be seen posing together.

Expressing his admiration for the legendary vocalist, the actor described her as his most favourite playback singer.

“With my most favorite playback singer, late Asha Bhosle ji, who had mesmerized and entertained millions of fans with her silky and melodious voice for more than six decades,” he wrote.

Recalling his meeting with the singer, Raza said that getting the opportunity to meet her in person was a dream come true for him.

“It was my dream come true to meet the legendary singer in person. There could never be a replacement of this immortal singer with her magical vocal chords,” he wrote.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle was among the most celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema, renowned for her remarkable versatility and ability to lend her voice to songs spanning multiple genres, languages and generations.

From romantic melodies and peppy numbers to ghazals and classical compositions, the singer carved an identity for herself.

Asha Bhosle delivered many memorable songs, including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, In Aankhon Ki Masti, Yeh Mera Dil, Mera Kuchh Saamaan and Rangeela Re. She made her singing debut with the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943), singing the song Chala Chala Nav Bala.

The singer passed away on April 12 following a chest infection at the age of 92 years.

–IANS

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