Ravie Dubey says he respects his wife Sargun Mehta the most in his life, calls himself lucky

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Television star Ravie Dubey expressed his sheer admiration and respect for wife Sargun Mehta, saying he feels fortunate to have her as his life partner.

Appearing on the popular quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ravie spoke about Sargun's qualities and her ability to balance her personal and professional roles.

Expressing his immense respect, Ravie Dubey shared, “Mere khyal mein sabse zyada izzat main sargun ki karta hoon, apni patni ki karta hoon. Aur uska aadar main isliye sabse zyada karta hoon, kyunki maine apne jeevan mein keval woh ek hi dekhi hai, jo ek kamal ki beti hai, ek kamal ki bahan hai, ek bahut hi loyal dost hai, ek kamal ki dharam patni hai, ek kamal ki businesswoman hai, bahut hi breakthrough ideas woh lekar ke aati hai aur usko idea ko point A se lekar ke point Z tak le jaane ki jo shakti hai, woh bhi usme hai..”

(I think the person I respect the most in my life is Sargun, my wife. I respect her the most because, in my life, she is the only person I have seen who is an amazing daughter, an amazing sister, a very loyal friend, an amazing wife and an amazing businesswoman. She comes up with very groundbreaking ideas and also has the ability to take those ideas from point A to point Z)

Reflecting on her qualities and his admiration for her, the actor added, “Toh main mujhe lagta hai ki main apne jeevan mein woh attributes mere andar aa nahi sakte, mere mein bahut kamiyan hain... I look at her and I see these attributes and I am always in awe, and I am lucky to have her as my wife..” (I feel that I may not be able to embody those attributes in my own life, as I have many shortcomings. I look at her and see these qualities, and I am always in awe of her. I feel lucky to have her as my wife)

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta first met on the sets of the television show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009, where they played a couple.

Their on-screen chemistry eventually translated into a real-life relationship, and Ravie proposed to Sargun on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2012. The couple tied the knot on December 7, 2013, in Chandigarh.

Apart from being successful actors, the two have also established themselves as producers through their production banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment, which they launched in 2019.

They have backed popular television shows such as Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar and Junooniyatt, besides Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Saunkan Saunkane and Saunkan Saunkanay 2.

–IANS

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