October 27, 2026 3:39 PM हिंदी

Ravie Dubey opens up about landing the role of Lakshman in ‘Ramayana’, says he and Sargun Mehta believe in ‘kripa’

Ravie Dubey opens up about landing the role of Lakshman in ‘Ramayana’, says he and Sargun Mehta believe in ‘kripa’

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Ravie Dubey opened up on playing the supreme character of Lord Lakshman in the upcoming cinematic epic Ramayana, saying that it still feels surreal.

Admitting that even after completing the shoot nearly two-and-a-half years ago, the magnitude of the opportunity has yet to sink in.

The actor opened up about his emotional journey on a Diwali special episode of popular quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

During the conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Ravie Dubey what was going through his mind, prompting the actor to reflect on his experience of being part of the epic. He asked, “Ravi ji aap se poochenge... aap ke man mein kya chal raha tha..” (Ravi ji, I would like to ask you... what was going through your mind?)

Reflecting on the surreal experience of being part of the cinematic epic, Ravi Dubey shared his candid and deeply emotional thoughts, “Sir, mujhe to abhi bhi... do-dhai saal ho gaye picture shoot karte hue, aur aaj aapke samaksh hum sabhi baithe hue hain... mujhe to abhi bhi aisa lag raha hai ki yeh ho nahi raha hai, shayad mere dimaag mein hi kahin yeh chhalava sa ek sapna sa kuch chal raha hai..” (Sir, even now... it has been two to two-and-a-half years since we shot the film, and today, all of us are sitting here in your presence... I still feel as though this isn't really happening, that perhaps somewhere in my mind, something like an illusion, a dream, is unfolding)

Detailing the moment he learned about securing the prestigious role and his sense of gratitude, he added, “5 November ko picture aane wali hai... to jab pehli dafa sir pata chala ki main... Ramayan mein Lakshman ka paatra nibha raha hoon, to... main stabdh sa reh gaya jo kehte hain na ki sink-in nahi hua hai, main sach bol raha hoon hand-to-heart, that... abhi bhi mujhe lagta hai ki sink-in nahi hua hai... lekin main aur meri patni Sargun hum yeh maante hain ki cheezein agar... hoti hain to keval kripa se hoti hain, divine ordinance se aur divine grace se hi hoti hain..” (The film is releasing on November 5... so when I first learnt, sir, that I... was going to play the role of Lakshman in Ramayana, I was left stunned. You know how they say that something hasn't quite sunk in? I am speaking honestly, hand on heart, that... even now, I feel it still hasn't sunk in... but my wife Sargun and I believe that if things... happen, they happen only through grace, through divine ordinance and divine grace)

For the uninitiated, Ramayan stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita.

–IANS

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