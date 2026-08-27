Ravie Dubey calls Sargun Mehta his 'greatest superpower'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Popular television actor Ravie Dubey has shared a glimpse of his luxurious holiday featuring him along with his wife Sargun Mehta, whom he tagged as her “greatest super power”.

Ravie took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of images featuring him and Sargun enjoying their time on the beach.

In the caption section, he described his wife as he said: “She looks innocent ..but i have witnessed the ferocity with which she prays for me ..my greatest super power SARGUN.”

Ravie and Sargun started dating in 2009. They met on the set of the Zee TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh, where they played on-screen husband and wife. The duo ended up getting married in December 2013.

Talking about work, the actor will be seen playing the role of Lord Lakshmana in Ramayana: Part 1, an epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayana by Valmiki, which chronicles the life and trials of Prince Rama of Ayodhya.

It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash (in his Hindi film debut), alongside Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

Meanwhile Sargun, the 37-year-old began acting in her college, and later ventured into television roles, having made her screen debut in 2009 with 12/24 Karol Bagh. Her notable roles include Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Balika Vadhu.

She was most recently seen in Carry On Jatta, the film’s first installment was released in 2012. The second and third installments was released in 2018 and 2023, respectively. The fourth part will release in June 26.

It revolves around an entirely new web of hilarious lies, mistaken identities, and structural family chaos.

--IANS

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