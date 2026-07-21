July 21, 2026 12:03 PM हिंदी

Ravi Teja begins dubbing for 'Irumudi'

Ravi Teja begins dubbing for 'Irumudi' (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, July 21 (IANS) The makers of director Shiva Nirvana's upcoming film, 'Irumudi', featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, have now announced that actor Ravi Teja has commenced dubbing for the film.

Having wrapped up his portion of the shoot, Ravi Teja has begun dubbing for the film. The makers have unveiled a dubbing studio video featuring the actor delivering the powerful dialogue, "I've only one daughter, and her name is Manamma," in a deeply emotional voice, hinting at the film's strong father-daughter bond. The video also features Baby Nakshathra and director Shiva Nirvana.

Sources claim the shoot is in its final leg, with only three days of filming left. Meanwhile, post-production, they claim, is progressing simultaneously, ensuring the film remains on schedule for its grand theatrical release on August 21.

Music director GV Prakash Kumar, who has composed a soulful and diverse soundtrack, has also commenced the re-recording work.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a glimpse video last month. The glimpse video that was released showed Ravi Teja lovingly taking care of his daughter in the film. The child, it is evident, is in a very happy space with her father. However, the glimpse video hints at something tragic happening. Ravi Teja is then seen turning violent. He turns an alcoholic. When his daughter urges him to quit alcohol, he becomes an Ayyappa devotee and wears the sacred mala to take back control of his life and kick the dreaded habit.

The film, which happens to be Ravi Teja's 77th film and was therefore being tentatively referred to as #RT77 until it was titled 'Irumudi', is being produced by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers.

The title 'Irumudi' carries deep spiritual significance, as it symbolizes a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa.

Ravi Teja, at the time of the film's first look being launched, had said, “Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana & @MythriOfficial Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.”

Sources say director Shiva Nirvana has crafted a powerful script that fuses devotional depth, emotional weight, and mass appeal in equal measure. They further disclose that at the film's core will lie a strong father–daughter bond, that will offer Ravi Teja a character arc unlike anything that he's portrayed before. Besides playing a first-of-its-kind role, Ravi Teja, they say, has also undergone a transformation.

Sources also claim that the film promises well-defined roles for every character, adding richness to the narrative. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, with Baby Nakshathra portraying Ravi Teja’s daughter in the film. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in key roles.

Backed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, 'Irumudi' boasts a solid technical crew, with GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music, Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography, Sahi Suresh leading production design, and Prawin Pudi on the editing table. Shiva Nirvana has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, with Naresh Babu P serving as script coordinator.

--IANS

mkr/

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