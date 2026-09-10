Ravi Mohan plays Lord Govinda in Manchu Manoj-starrer 'Vaddi Kaasula Vaada'

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) The makers of director Tej Uppalapati's upcoming Telugu film 'Vaddi Kaasula Vaada' on Thursday welcomed Tamil actor Ravi Mohan on board the unit of the film and disclosed that he played the role of Lord Govinda in their film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The announcement came on a day actor Ravi Mohan celebrated his birthday.

Taking to its social media timelines to wish actor Ravi Mohan a happy birthday, production house A K Entertainments, which is producing the film, wrote, "Happiest Birthday to our beloved @iam_RaviMohan. Blessed to welcome you on board #VaddiKaasulaVaada in the divine role of Lord Govinda who resides in every heart.

Excited for this special journey ahead. Om Namo Venkatesaya."

Actor Ravi Mohan responded to the greeting put out by the production house. He wrote, "This is a divine blessing on my birthday. Playing lord Venkateswara himself! Thank you Manoj, Anil Sunkara sir, director Tej and the whole team. Om Namo Narayana." Ravi Mohan also put out a post, acknowledging the support and love of his fans on the occasion. He wrote, "Grateful beyond words. My fans are a direct blessing from God" and shared a video clip showing him interacting with his fans.

Actor Manchu Manoj, for his part, reacted to Ravi Mohan's post about the film, saying, "The blessing is ours too my brother. Having you as our Lord Venkateswara makes this journey so special. Happy birthday @iam_RaviMohan! May Swami bless you with health, happiness and endless love. Om Namo Venkatesaya."

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. Cinematography for this film is being handled by Prasad Murella. Editing for the film is by Nakka Venkat Swamy, who is best known for his work in the Anushka Shetty-starrer Ghaati. Production design is by Avinash Kolla, who is known for his work in a number of films incluidng Nani's 'Dasara' and 'Jersey'.

The film is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and co-produced by Kishore Garikipati, Ajay Sunkara and Daya Pannem.

--IANS

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