Nitin Nabin in Rudrapur: Modi govt has consistently stood with Sikh community, honoured its sacrifices (Lead)

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), Sep 10 (IANS) Addressing the Punjabi Gaurav Sammelan in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin said the Narendra Modi government has consistently stood with the Sikh community in moments of historical injustice, persecution and crisis, while taking concrete steps to honour its faith, heritage, sacrifices and contribution to the nation.

Beginning his address by recalling his association with Patna Sahib, Nabin said that Patna was his home and karmabhoomi and that the sacred land associated with Guru Gobind Singh Ji gives members of the Sikh community energy, strength and direction to serve the nation.

He paid respects to Nanakmatta Sahib, where Guru Nanak Dev Ji visited around 500 years ago during his third Udasi, and also bowed before Hemkund Sahib, Nanakmatta Sahib and Reetha Sahib.

Recalling the trauma of Partition in 1947, Nabin said that Sikh families in the Terai left behind their homes, belongings and memories of their ancestors and settled in the region.

He paid tribute to their contribution to the development of the Terai and Udham Singh Nagar, saying their hard work helped transform the region into the granary of Uttarakhand.

Referring to the Sikh community's difficult circumstances in Afghanistan, Nabin said the Central government stood firmly with Sikhs facing crisis there.

He also highlighted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying it fulfilled commitments made at Independence by providing a pathway to citizenship for persecuted Hindu and Sikh communities arriving from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Nabin then recalled the pain of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre.

He said that for three decades, the perpetrators were not brought to justice, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2015, thereby advancing the process of justice.

He noted that the nation would never forget the inhuman suffering inflicted on innocent Sikh families and that the BJP would never forget this painful chapter.

Highlighting another historic step, Nabin said devotees had been able to view Kartarpur Sahib only through binoculars for 72 years.

"Prime Minister Modi opened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 9, 2019, he added, correcting this historic wrong and enabling devotees to visit the sacred place where Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent 18 years of his life.

He also highlighted the declaration of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, saying that the decision ensured nationwide recognition for the supreme sacrifices of six-year-old Baba Zorawar Singh and nine-year-old Baba Fateh Singh.

Nabin highlighted the Rs 2,700-crore ropeway project to Hemkund Sahib, saying it would make the arduous pilgrimage easier and enable devotees to have darshan in just 45 minutes.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices made by the Sikh community for India's freedom and the protection of its borders, the BJP Chief said the community deserved respect and recognition on the development front.

He praised the spirit of brotherhood within the Sikh community and said the way Sikh families in Patna Sahib move forward shoulder to shoulder is an example for all sections of society.

He said the sacred land of Nanakmatta Sahib inspires people through the sacrifices and supreme valour.

--IANS

brt/khz