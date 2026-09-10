India all set for BRICS Summit: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) As New Delhi gears up to host the two-day BRICS Summit over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is gearing up for the high-profile event.

PM Modi shared a video on X, showing Bharat Mandapam - the venue of the BRICS Summit - all decked up to welcome world leaders. The video ended with a text that read, "India is gearing up for BRICS 2026".

As BRICS chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "All set for BRICS 2026!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other leaders will visit the Indian capital to attend the summit.

India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting PM Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India is a founding member of BRICS, and has previously held its chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

Ahead of the BRICS Summit, the Delhi Police, in coordination with multiple agencies, have made elaborate security arrangements, including the deployment of 15,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces. Police have also issued advisories for the general public about the routes that will be "restricted" for VVIP movement in view of the upcoming event.

Under its BRICS chairship, India has hosted over 350 meetings and high-level engagements to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Through these engagements and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS chairship has contributed to advancing BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

--IANS

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