BJP chief Nitin Nabin hails PM Modi’s vision for stronger borders and self-reliant defence sector

Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Sep 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure since 2014 has brought significant changes in India’s defence preparedness, border infrastructure, soldier welfare and defence self-reliance. Addressing an Ex-Servicemen Conference in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, BJP National President Nitin Nabin highlighted several initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their impact on the armed forces and national security.

One of the major achievements highlighted was the implementation of One Rank, One Pension (OROP) on November 7, 2015. The long-pending demand, which had remained unresolved for decades, was implemented by the Modi Government to strengthen the financial security and welfare of retired servicemen and their families. The initiative was presented as an important step towards recognising the contribution and sacrifices of military personnel.

The Modi Government has also placed greater emphasis on border infrastructure and connectivity, said the BJP chief. The approach towards border villages has shifted from viewing them as the “last villages” to recognising them as the “first villages” of India, he added. Improved roads and infrastructure along the frontiers are intended to strengthen connectivity, facilitate development in remote areas and support the operational requirements of the armed forces. The speech particularly cited improved connectivity towards border areas as an example of the changed approach after 2014.

Another important achievement is the push towards defence self-reliance. India’s defence production has reached a reported record level of Rs 1.78 lakh crore, while defence exports have risen to Rs 38,424 crore. These developments reflect the government’s emphasis on domestic defence manufacturing, reducing dependence on imports and expanding India’s role as a defence exporter, said the BJP president.

The government has simultaneously invested in major strategic and infrastructure projects. Initiatives such as the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway project and the Char Dham All-Weather Road have improved connectivity in Uttarakhand, including strategically important and remote areas.

According to Nabin, the Modi Government has also sought to strengthen the nation’s institutional remembrance of military sacrifice. The National War Memorial in New Delhi records the names of 25,942 soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. The proposed Sainik Dham in Dehradun and the decision to install statues commemorating 1,845 martyrs in their respective villages further underline the emphasis on honouring military personnel. PM Modi’s practice of celebrating festivals such as Diwali and Holi with soldiers has also been highlighted as a symbol of solidarity with the armed forces, said Nabin.

--IANS

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