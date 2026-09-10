Gavaskar, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launch Guwahati International Marathon; 12,000 runners expected

Guwahati, Sep 10 (IANS) The inaugural Guwahati International Marathon was officially launched in Guwahati on Thursday, with the first edition scheduled to be held on February 7, 2027, and around 12,000 participants are expected to take part in various race categories.

The marathon was formally announced at a press conference by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Promoted by PMG Sports LLP, the event will feature a 42.195km full marathon, 21.097km half marathon, 10km run, 5km run and 1.5km run.

The organisers have announced a total prize purse of Rs 1.25 crore, giving the event a strong competitive edge and attracting elite athletes and professional runners from India and abroad.

The full marathon is expected to feature 30 leading male and female distance runners from around the world, along with India’s top long-distance athletes.

Speaking at the launch, Sarma said the marathon was a matter of pride for Assam and would help establish Guwahati as a destination for sport, fitness and sports tourism.

“This is more than a marathon; it is a powerful statement of Guwahati’s readiness to emerge as a leading destination for sport, fitness and sports tourism. The event will bring together runners and communities from across India and the world, while showcasing Assam’s rich culture, natural beauty and renowned hospitality,” Sarma said.

He added that the event could develop into an annual sporting tradition and inspire greater participation in fitness and sport across the state.

In a symbolic moment at the launch, Gavaskar presented Bib No. 1 to Sarma, marking the Chief Minister’s endorsement of the event.

Gavaskar said Guwahati had the potential to become one of the world’s recognised marathon destinations.

“Running has a unique power to bring people together, across communities, cultures and every walk of life. I believe this is the right time for Guwahati to join the world’s great marathon cities,” Gavaskar said. “Our vision is to build the Guwahati International Marathon into an iconic global event, attracting leading runners from across the world,” he added.

Indian badminton star P.V. Sindhu will be the brand ambassador of the event.

The marathon and other races will start and finish at the historic Judges Field. The proposed route will take runners towards Gauhati University, across the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, towards IIT Guwahati and back to Judges Field, including another crossing of the bridge.

The course has been measured by Australia’s Kim Vivian, a Grade A Certified Road Race Course Measurer of World Athletics.

Richard Hunter of the UK will serve as Race Director, while Ian Ladbrooke will be the International Elite Athlete Coordinator. Former Asian Marathon Champion Sunita Godara will be the India Elite Athlete Coordinator.

Registrations for the inaugural edition will open on September 11, with runners from India and overseas eligible to register.

The organisers said the marathon aims to develop into an annual international event while promoting fitness, sports tourism, community participation and the global sporting profile of Guwahati and Assam.

--IANS

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