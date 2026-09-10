Even Kohli faces hatred; handling it is a real challenge: Kartik Chadha on tackling scrutiny

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Kartik Chadha knows that reaching the Indian cricket team is an enormous challenge. But for the young leg-spinner, getting there may not be the only battle. He believes handling the scrutiny that comes with playing for India — particularly in the era of social media — could be an even bigger test.

Kartik identified Virat Kohli as an example of how intense that scrutiny can be, even for a player who has already achieved extraordinary success for the country. However, he was quick to acknowledge the gulf between his own career and what Kohli has achieved, but said the criticism faced by even the biggest names illustrates the mental challenge awaiting players at the highest level.

“Everyone has seen that my googly can be a bit deceptive. That will be my weapon. The challenging part will be how confident you are in such a large environment. Because now that social media has entered the picture, Virat Kohli also faces hatred and criticism. We are nothing compared to what he has achieved. He has done extraordinary things for India and continues to do so, but he still receives hate.

“Virat Kohli also faces hatred and criticism. The real challenge is figuring out how to handle this. So, mindset will be the key challenge,” Kartik told IANS in an exclusive interaction on Thursday.

For Kartik, the experience of being around IPL cricket has brought the India dream into clearer focus, but it has also made him more conscious of how difficult the final step is.

“Reaching the level of Indian cricket is extremely challenging. Playing for CSK and heading there was significant, but just going to India is a major milestone. Now, you must perform consistently to aim for India,” Kartik stated.

Rather than becoming consumed by the prospect of selection, Kartik wants to concentrate on the opportunities immediately available to him.

“My focus is on whatever platform I have—whether now or in the future. That’s what cricket demands: staying focused on the present. While representing India is important, the key is to excel in the present.”

He believes that looking too far ahead can actually undermine the performance required to make that future possible.

“Overthinking the future can jeopardise the current opportunities. Therefore, I concentrate on making the most of my present and giving my best. If I dwell on the pressure, I might perform poorly here and in franchise leagues as well. I don’t think I can succeed at this level either.”

The fierce competition for places in Indian cricket is another factor Kartik is conscious of, particularly with so many spinners competing for limited opportunities.

“Considering India’s large population and the many people who play cricket, constantly thinking about the competition and the many spinners available makes me worried about my performance. Therefore, I want to focus on seizing the opportunities I have now.”

His philosophy is ultimately to ensure that whatever happens in the future, he does not look back with regret at an opportunity he failed to maximise.

“My goal is to do my best so that when I sleep, I have no regrets about not giving my all today. I believe I have tried my best, and I leave the rest to God, trusting that he will recognise my hard work and decide if I deserve success or not.”

That mindset also extends to how Kartik responds when a batter gets the better of him. The leg-spinner believes two successful shots can sometimes create overconfidence in the batter — and an opportunity for the bowler.

“It’s true that when batsmen get overconfident—thinking they’ll hit every ball because they’ve already connected twice—they tend to focus less on accuracy. They might believe that since they’ve hit two balls, they can hit the third and fourth too.”

Kartik says the key in such moments is to erase what has already happened and concentrate entirely on the next delivery.

“During such moments, it’s important to ignore those previous successful shots and focus solely on the next ball. The margin for error should be minimal in that situation.”

He believes the confidence gained from hitting boundaries can also tempt a batter into taking another risk.

“The batsman remains confident because of those hits, which might lead him to try for the third, increasing the chance that the bowler can get him out on that ball. At that point, the batsman needs to trust his skills and back himself.”

For a young leg-spinner chasing the India dream, that balance between ambition and staying present may ultimately prove as important as the googly that has become his most talked-about weapon.

--IANS

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