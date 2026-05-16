Saba Azad calls 'alpha male' a term created by patriarchy

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Saba Azad believes that 'alpha male' is a term created by patriarchy in an attempt to keep the patriarchal ideas alive.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Saba admitted that she fails to understand the concept of 'Alpha male'.

She added that she is surrounded by some amazing men in her life, both as family members and friends.

Saba was asked, "Do you think vulnerability is still considered 'less masculine' in society? What are your thoughts on the term 'alpha male?".

Sharing her own understanding of the term, the 'Songs of Paradise' actress stated, "I honestly do not understand the concept of alpha male. I think it is a term created by patriarchy to keep patriarchal ideas alive. I do not subscribe to it at all."

"I have many wonderful men in my family and among my friends, but I still do not understand what 'alpha' is supposed to mean," she went on to add.

On the professional front, Saba will soon be seen reprising her role as Dr. Vidhushi Kothari in the second season of the web show, "Who's Your Gynac?".

During the interaction, she was also questioned whether an actor's responsibility increases as a show becomes successful.

Responding to this, Saba said, "I think everyone carries equal responsibility because what we do is only one small part of a much larger project. The writers, especially, carry a huge responsibility because they have to move the story forward while maintaining consistency."

"When a show becomes successful, and audiences connect deeply with it, expectations naturally grow. People want to experience the same joy and emotional connection again, perhaps even more strongly. For actors, the responsibility lies in maintaining consistency and bringing out the same quirks, flaws, and honesty in the characters that audiences loved in the first season", Saba further explained.

--IANS

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