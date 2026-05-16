‘...want to be part of geography, history or not’: Army Chief warns Pakistan

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying that if the neighbouring country keeps harbouring terrorists, then it will have to decide whether it wants to be a part of geography, history or not.

COAS Dwivedi's response came during an interaction at Sena Samvad 2026, a premier military-citizen dialogue seminar.

The Army Chief was asked if Pakistan gives a chance again for continuation of Operation Sindoor, will we hit them hard or harder and whether he wanted to divulge anything about Operation Sindoor which is not known to anyone so far.

Responding to the question, General Dwivedi said: "That's in the domain of classified information, but I think if you have heard me earlier, what I have said is that if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be a part of geography, history or not."

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who served as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during Operation Sindoor, had said on the first anniversary of the military operation that Pakistan had been "compelled to negotiate" with India and "requested to stop" strikes against the country during the operation last year.

He had described the military operation as possibly a "defining moment" in India's strategic journey.

Moreover, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, who served as the Director General of Air Operations during last year's military operation against Pakistan, had mentioned at the same event that Indian forces had shot down 13 aircraft and 11 airfields of the rogue nation under the Operation Sindoor.

“When our desire for peace is mistaken for weakness, we have no choice but to act. And when we act, there is no room for leniency. It is decisive, lethal and translates into Operation Sindoor,” he had said.

Meanwhile, at Sena Samvad 2026, Army Chief Dwivedi underlined the "work-life fusion" of the military.

He said: "When I joined Sainik School, I saw the uniform and fell in love with it for the discipline, leadership, and sense of purpose it brought. By the time I joined NDA, I was clear that work-life balance had turned into work-life fusion, and that’s how it became a passion."

--IANS

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