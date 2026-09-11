Ravi Kishan says his song ‘Money Follows My Brother’ is a token of gratitude to his virality

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who has been a rage across social media, has said that the music video of his latest song ‘Money Follows My Brother’ is a culmination of what people connect with him for his dialogues and his energy.

The actor has redefined virality on social media courtesy his iconic dialogues, instantly recognisable expressions, his candid moments, and larger-than-life personality.

One line in particular has become synonymous with his viral persona, “Money Follows My Brother”. What began as one of Ravi Kishan’s most loved and widely circulated lines has now been transformed into a full-fledged musical experience with ‘Money Follows My Brother’.

Talking about the song, the actor-politician said in a statement, “The kind of love I have been receiving from my fans recently has been truly overwhelming. I’m beyond grateful and thankful for it to my fans and Mahadev, and ‘Money Follows My Brother’ is my way of giving that love back to them”.

“Everything that people connect with me for, my dialogues, my energy, my relatability and my personality, has come together in this video. I hope they enjoy it and cherish it with the same love and excitement. Iss baar kuch special pesh ho raha hain (serving something truly special this time)”, he added.

‘Money Follows My Brother’ features vocals by Mellow D, Surjit Bindrakhia and Ravi Kishan, with lyrics penned by Mellow D and Shamsher Sandhu. The track is produced by Sangam Vigyaanik, while the music is composed by Mellow D, Sangam Vigyaanik and Atul Sharma. The music video is directed by Post Guru.

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, ‘Money Follows My Brother’ is now available on all major streaming platforms, with the official music video on the T-Series YouTube channel.

--IANS

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