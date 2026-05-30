Ravi Kishan gets nostalgic about ‘Army’ days with Sridevi while working with Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Peddi’

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Ravi Kishan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Peddi’ alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, recalled his experience of working with late actress Sridevi and reflected on sharing screen space with her daughter decades later.

Speaking about the unique coincidence, Ravi Kishan said it felt special to have worked with Sridevi in the 1990s and now collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Peddi’.

Ravi Kishan shared, "Having worked with Sridevi (ji) in ‘Army’, it feels special to now work with Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Peddi’.”

He added, “Janhvi is a very talented actress, and at times she reminds me of Sridevi (ji) with her dedication, grace, and sincerity towards her craft. She is carrying forward a beautiful legacy while creating her own path."

For the uninitiated, the actor had worked with Sridevi in the 1996 action drama ‘Army’, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Mohnish Bahl and Danny Denzongpa. Nearly three decades later, Ravi Kishan is set to appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Peddi’, marking a full-circle moment in his career.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, ‘Peddi’ stars Ram Charan in the lead role, while Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead.

The movie also stars Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the movie is set to release on June 4, 2026.

Talking about Sridevi, the actress passed away in a tragic incident in Dubai, in February 2018, a few weeks before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

Talking about Ravi Kishan the actor has carved a successful career across Hindi, Bhojpuri and South Indian cinema, further slowly earning recognition for his versatile performances in films and web series alike.

In recent years, he received widespread praise for projects like ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and a courtroom comedy-drama ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, where his portrayal of V.D. Tyagi became a fan favourite.

The actor has also remained active on the OTT front with ‘Maamla Legal Hai Season 2’ and many upcoming streaming projects.

–IANS

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