Liverpool sack Arne Slot after disappointing Premier League title defense

Liverpool, May 30 (IANS) English football giant Liverpool on Saturday sacked their head coach, Arne Slot, after two seasons in charge. The Dutchman, who guided the club to their 20th league title in his debut season, was unable to continue the success in the next year as the club finished in fifth position in the Premier League 2025-26 and also failed to directly qualify for the UEFA Champions League 2026-27.

"That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful, and - most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves - successful," Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said in a statement.

"As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, diligence, and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field. From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility; he embraces it," the statement added.

Liverpool managed just 60 points in the Premier League this season. It was a downfall of 24 points from Slot's glorious debut season. The champion club was beaten 19 times across all competitions in 2025/26.

"Having joined the club in June 2024, Arne went on to deliver our 20th league title in his first season in charge, ending the 2024-25 campaign as LMA Manager of the Year, having also guided the team to the Carabao Cup final and the last 16 of the Champions League. He subsequently oversaw Champions League qualification for a second successive season in 2025-26 as the Reds also reached the quarter-finals of the same competition," The club further added in the statement.

Former Feyenoord boss Slot was appointed in 2024 to succeed Klopp, becoming only the second permanent Liverpool manager in nearly a decade. However, his tenure ended a year before his contract ended as the club decided to part ways.

The club confirmed that the process of appointing a new manager is already underway. According to media reports, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has emerged as a leading candidate after guiding the south-coast club to a sixth-place finish and a historic first qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

--IANS

sds/bsk/