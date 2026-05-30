China's state broadcaster starts selling skincare products to survive: Report

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Chinese Communist Party's flagship broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV), has pivoted from journalism to livestream e-commerce as the media house struggles to create revenue, a new report has said.

The report from Eurasia Review described the shift as a "survival tactic that exposes the depth of China’s economic malaise" and a symptom of "perilious" phase its economy has entered.

"For decades, CCTV served as the Party’s mouthpiece, shaping narratives and reinforcing state authority. Today, it is selling skincare products, AR devices, tea, books, and weight loss kits on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok," the report said.

Some livestream sessions through verified accounts with millions of followers generate staggering revenue. Initially, users assumed these were fake accounts but in reality "state media has become a shopping mall."

China’s “golden age” of journalism is over and “economic woes” are hitting Chinese media and journalists and affecting the credibility that state outlets once claimed to uphold, the report said.

Livestream e-commerce is projected to hit 8.18 trillion yuan by 2026, but the benefits are disproportionately tilted in favour of state-backed giants, while ordinary merchants, lacking traffic and resources, get routed.

AI-driven “digital human” livestreaming was deployed by over 1.14 million enterprises, which further tilted the playing field against small businesses.

"Instead of fostering competition, the government has allowed state monopolies to cannibalise private enterprise. Xinhua News Agency, China Post, and China Railway have joined the livestream frenzy, flooding the sector with state-owned institutions," the report noted.

The report warned that the Chinese government eroded public trust, distorted markets, and undermined journalism by allowing state monopolies to dominate commerce.

“By placing national credibility on the success of e-commerce, the Chinese leadership risks significant consequences should scandals or product failures arise,” it said.

Highlighting broader economic stress, the report said downsizing was implemented across 400 counties, cutting staff and benefits.

"Factories are closing en masse, and advertising revenues for state media have collapsed, forcing outlets like CCTV to monetise their influence through sales," it said.

—IANS

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