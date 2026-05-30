Ayushman Bharat surpasses 90 crore ABHA accounts, nearly half are women

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA), has crossed the landmark milestone of 90 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) across the country, the government said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh leads with over 15.3 crore ABHAs, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra with 7.1 crore each, Bihar with 6.3 crore, and West Bengal with 5.9 crore ABHAs.

Significant contributions have also come from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka, reflecting the nationwide adoption of digital health services.

The achievement marks a major step in India's journey towards a connected, interoperable and citizen-centric digital health ecosystem. The growth in ABHA creation has been consistent since the launch of ABDM.

On a calendar year basis, cumulative ABHA creation increased from 14.7 crore in 2021 to 30.4 crore in 2022, 50.6 crore in 2023, 72.2 crore in 2024, and 84.5 crore in 2025, before crossing the 90-crore milestone in 2026, according to Health Ministry.

“The creation of over 90 crore ABHAs reflects the growing participation of citizens, States, UTs and ecosystem partners in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. ABHA is an important step towards empowering citizens with secure, consent-based access to their own health information,” said Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO, National Health Authority.

As ABDM adoption deepens, ABHA will enable continuity of care, reduce dependence on physical records and support a more seamless, transparent and citizen-centric healthcare delivery system, he mentioned.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have achieved full saturation.

Females account for nearly half of all ABHAs created, constituting 49.75 per cent of total ABHA holders. This marks an important step towards empowering women, including those in rural areas, with secure digital access to their health records.

ABHA can support continuity of care from the first point of contact with the health system, including maternal and child healthcare, immunisation and other essential health services.

For citizens, ABHA facilitates digital linking of health records generated across different healthcare facilities and applications, reducing the need to carry physical medical documents and enabling secure sharing of health information with healthcare providers whenever required and with consent.

--IANS

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