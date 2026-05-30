Japan discusses possibility of exporting advanced frigates to New Zealand

Singapore, May 30 (IANS) Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi pitched for the possible export of Japan’s advanced Mogami-class frigate to New Zealand on Saturday. Koizumi made the proposal during the first trilateral meeting with his New Zealand and Australian counterparts, Chris Penk and Richard Marles on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore, Japanese media reported.

During the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to closer defence cooperation following the recent easing of Tokyo's rules governing defence equipment exports, Japan’s leading Kyodo news agency reported.

"We'll move forward with discussions on a defence equipment transfer agreement with New Zealand," Koinumi said to reporters after the meeting, referring to a deal that would enable Japan to export frigates to New Zealand.

"I told them that if New Zealand were to select our vessel, it would not only deepen defence cooperation between Japan and New Zealand but could also improve interoperability and operational compatibility among the three countries," Koizumi noted.

In April, Japan and Australia said that they had signed the contracts to jointly deliver three of the 11 ships for the Australian Navy. These ships are based on the upgraded Mogami-class frigate of Japan.

According to Marles, these vessels will be built in Japan and delivered to Australia in December 2029.

"I am very pleased that we are able to begin trilateral discussions at such an early stage, especially as New Zealand has shown interest in the Mogami-class frigate," Koizumi told his Penk and Marles.

Penk said, "Anything that New Zealand can do to work alongside these nations, we will firmly take that opportunity," adding that the cooperation among the three nations is "crucial for the future of this region."

New Zealand is also considering Britain's Type 31 frigate for its purchase, and a decision on its selection might be made by the end of 2027.

According to Japanese officials, all three countries using similar vessels would improve interoperability and strengthen security cooperation.

"The purpose of Japan's defence equipment transfers is to strengthen deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and prevent new conflicts from breaking out," Koizumi said.

–IANS

ksk/as