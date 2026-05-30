May 30, 2026 6:12 PM हिंदी

Govt aims to build professionals for India’s evolving labour governance: EPFO's Krishnamurthi

Govt aims to build professionals for India’s evolving labour governance: EPFO's Krishnamurthi

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India is witnessing a transformative phase in labour governance and social security administration, Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), EPFO, said on Saturday, as the government aims to build future-ready professionals for India’s evolving labour governance and social security ecosystem.

He observed that the Labour Codes, particularly the Code on Social Security, 2020, together with rapid digitisation, have increased the need for professionals who can combine legal understanding with practical implementation capabilities.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS) and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in collaboration with Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar, which saw the launch of the inaugural batch of the Executive Development Programme on “Labour Laws and Social Security Compliance (EPFO at Core)”.

The programme marks an important milestone in professional legal education and industry-oriented capacity building at a time when India’s labour and social security landscape is undergoing significant transformation.

Designed as a practice-oriented executive learning initiative, it seeks to bridge the gap between legal understanding, regulatory compliance, and real-world implementation, equipping professionals to navigate the increasingly complex compliance environment emerging in the post-Labour Codes era, according to Labour Ministry.

Krishnamurthi emphasised that compliance today extends beyond statutory obligations and has become a cornerstone of responsible governance, ethical employment practices, institutional credibility, and sustainable organisational growth.

Organisations that invest in robust compliance frameworks, he said, contribute not only to worker welfare and social protection but also to trust, transparency, productivity, and industrial harmony.

Highlighting EPFO’s transformation, he referred to initiatives such as Aadhaar-enabled services, Universal Account Number (UAN) integration, digital compliance platforms, online service delivery mechanisms, and technology-driven governance reforms.

He expressed confidence that the Programme would serve as an important platform for professional learning by bringing together government, academia, and industry to address emerging compliance challenges and opportunities.

Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS, described the launch as a defining milestone for the National Academy of Social Security and the culmination of a shared vision developed through sustained collaboration between PDUNASS and GNLU.

Prof (Dr.) S. Shanthakumar, Director, GNLU, described the programme as a pioneering example of meaningful academia-industry collaboration. He observed that contemporary labour governance requires professionals who can integrate legal knowledge with practical understanding and implementation skills.

--IANS

na/

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