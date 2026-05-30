Vinesh Phogat fails to qualify for Asian Games after semifinal defeat at trials

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat's dramatic return to competitive wrestling ended in disappointment on Saturday as the former World Championships medallist failed to qualify for the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 4-6 defeat to Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53kg semifinals at the selection trials here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

This defeat marks the end of Vinesh’s bid for a comeback and her chance to qualify for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this year. The loss concluded an eventful and emotionally intense 48-hour span for the 31-year-old, who had only been allowed to compete after interventions by the Supreme Court and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Vinesh entered the trials amid considerable uncertainty over her participation. The WFI had initially restricted her to the 50kg category, a decision she strongly opposed. Following discussions within the federation and intervention from WFI president Sanjay Singh, the decision was revised on Saturday morning, allowing her to compete in her preferred 53kg division.

Once on the mat, Vinesh showed glimpses of the quality that has made her one of India's most decorated wrestlers.

She began her campaign with a convincing 7-1 victory over Jyoti in the opening round. After a cautious start, Vinesh steadily took control of the contest, scoring through a takedown and a series of counter-attacking moves to build a commanding lead before closing out the bout comfortably.

The quarterfinal proved to be a much sterner test. Facing Nishu, Vinesh found herself in a closely fought battle that remained in the balance until the closing moments. Drawing on her experience, she edged out a narrow 7-6 victory to secure a place in the last four and move within two wins of a coveted Asian Games berth.

However, the trials became increasingly turbulent as the day progressed. Reports from the venue indicated that Vinesh's quarterfinal was marked by tensions involving WFI coaches and officials, adding further drama to an already high-pressure competition.

Awaiting her in the semifinals was Meenakshi Goyat, widely regarded as one of the strongest contenders in the category. The bout lived up to expectations, with both wrestlers exchanging points in a fiercely contested encounter. In the end, Meenakshi held her nerve to register a 6-4 victory and end Vinesh's hopes of representing India at the Asian Games.

The defeat marks a bitter setback for Vinesh, who had mounted an impressive comeback to the competitive circuit after months away from action and had overcome significant administrative hurdles merely to earn her place in the trials.

For Indian wrestling, the result also means one of the sport's most accomplished names will miss the continental showpiece. At the same time, Meenakshi moves a step closer to securing the coveted spot in the national squad.

What began as a story of resilience and return ultimately ended in heartbreak, as Vinesh's quest for another Asian Games appearance fell short by just one step of the final.

--IANS

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