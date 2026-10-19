Ravi Dubey on Tiger Shroff firing incident: ‘This is a major security lapse’

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Ravi Dubey has expressed concern over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

He called it a “major security lapse” and hoped that those responsible are caught immediately. Speaking to the media, Ravi said he was relieved that Tiger was safe and sound.

“I am sure that a lot of assurance has been given to the family as well. This is a major security lapse. I haven’t spoken to Tiger yet. The good thing is that Tiger is safe and sound. His driver, however, sustained injuries, and I hope he recovers soon. I hope that those who committed this act are caught immediately. That would bring a sense of relief to everyone,” he said.

Ravi further said that while people could not make demands of the government, they could request the authorities to take the matter seriously. “We are nobody to make demands from the government. What we can do is request them that this is a major security lapse,” he added.

To note, Ravi and Tiger live in the same building.

The firing incident took place outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. Tiger escaped gunshot injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injury. According to reports, all three shooters allegedly involved in the incident were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan.

Two of the arrested suspects hail from Haryana, while the third is from Bihar. All three are reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to reports, two of them were allegedly hired to carry out the shooting, while the third is suspected of assisting them in fleeing after the attack. One of the accused is a 17-year-old boy from Sonipat in Haryana. The other two accused are an 18-year-old from Sonipat, Haryana, and a 22-year-old from Begusarai, Bihar, who currently lives in Mumbai’s Andheri West and works as a Rapido rider.

The arrests were carried out by a joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Kota City Police, acting on inputs shared by Mumbai Police. The three suspects were apprehended while travelling aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express.

--IANS

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