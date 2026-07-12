Raveena Tandon shares emotional birthday message for son Ranbirvardhan: ‘My last of your teens’

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon marked a special milestone in her son Ranbirvardhan’s life with a heartfelt birthday note.

As he stepped into the final year of his teenage journey, the 'Mohra' actress shared an emotional message on social media. The proud mother also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared glimpses of his younger days with her loving birthday tribute. Raveena posted a couple of throwback photos and videos, writing, “Happy Birthday my Last of your Teens….. @ranbirthadani.”

The first image featured the actress smiling as she posed with her son. The next throwback clip showed young Ranbirvardhan saying, “Love you, mommy.” The doting mother also shared a rare picture of her daughter Rasha holding her brother when he was a newborn. The post included several throwback videos capturing precious moments from his childhood. The final photo featured Raveena posing with her son as a teenager.

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon embraced motherhood in 1995 when she adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chaya. Years later, she married film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, in a grand ceremony at Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur. The couple went on to welcome two biological children—daughter Rasha, born in March 2005, and son Ranbirvardhan, born in July 2008.

Last year, Raveena Tandon celebrated her son Ranbirvardhan’s 18th birthday and welcomed him into adulthood with a heartfelt message. The actress shared her love and blessings for her “sunshine” along with a series of nostalgic throwback pictures from his childhood.

She had written, “Welcome to Adulthood my son, Happy 18 th . I love you , your my heart, My sunshine , my forever love. Proud of the Man you’ve become. Kind, compassionate, strong, caring. Mahadev walks with you . Thank you for choosing me for being your mum, you wise old soul @ranbirthadani.”(sic)

--IANS

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