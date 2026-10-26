Raveena Tandon receives a special birthday wish from Bhagyashree

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree extended warm birthday wishes to Raveena Tandon. The 'Mohra' actress shared a sweet message for the birthday girl.

Taking to Instagram stories, Bhagyashree wished Raveena on her special day and expressed her admiration for the actress. Sharing their photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday Ravs! May you remain as ravishing @officialraveenatandon forever.” The image shows Raveena and Bhagyashree smiling while posing together.

Actresses Bhagyashree and Raveena, who rose to fame during the 1990s, share a warm bond and have often been seen catching up at social gatherings and festive celebrations. The two actresses have been spotted together on several occasions. In January 2025, Raveena and Bhagyashree celebrated Lohri together in Mumbai. They shared glimpses of the festivities on social media and shared pictures capturing the festive spirit and their cheerful moments together.

Their association also reflects the camaraderie shared by actresses who made their mark in Hindi cinema during the 1990s. Both continue to remain familiar faces in the entertainment industry and are often seen attending social gatherings and events.

Raveena, known for films such as 'Mohra,' 'Dilwale,' and ‘Andaz Apna Apna,' was among the popular actresses of the decade. Bhagyashree, meanwhile, is widely known for her stint in the debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya,' opposite Salman Khan.

Raveena Tandon turned 54 and received heartfelt birthday wishes from fans and friends from the film industry.

Recently, Tandon recalled the hectic work schedules she shared with Karisma Kapoor during the 1990s. She revealed how they would juggle multiple film shoots in a single day. The actress opened up about the demanding routine during her appearance on the semi-final episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5. 'Reflecting on that era, Raveena said she and Karisma would often work for what felt like more than 24 hours a day, moving between different film sets. She also recalled how the exhausting schedules sometimes left them confused about the characters they were portraying, highlighting the demanding pace of work for actresses during that period.

Reflecting on the hustle of that era, Raveena shared, (In the 90s, I think there were only two actresses who literally worked 36 hours in a 24-hour day. One was Lolo ji and the other was me. We would shoot for six different productions on six different sets in a single day. Two hours here, one and a half hours there, three hours at another set and then four hours somewhere else.”

--IANS

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