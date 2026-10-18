Raveena Tandon lauds PM Modi’s push for Indian art and culture, says it needs global recognition

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote Indian art and culture, saying the country’s rich artistic heritage deserves greater recognition across the world.

Speaking to IANS during her visit to Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, where she attended an art exhibition, the ‘Mohra’ actress highlighted India’s longstanding association with art, crafts, music and literature. Raveena said initiatives to promote these art forms could help them receive wider recognition globally.

“I think our country, we know that Bharat Varsh, which we used to call Akhand Bharat, was known all over the world for its arts, crafts, music, literature, and even our kind of studies, whether it was science or astrology or anything,” she said.

Raveena added that India has always been rich in talent, but there is a need to create greater awareness and bring its artistic traditions to the forefront. “This is nothing new, that our India is not filled with this talent. It is full of it. But yes, there is an awareness to bring that art form up,” she said.

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s role in promoting art and culture, the actress mentioned she welcomed the initiative, stressing that Indian art deserves greater appreciation internationally. “And if our honourable PM is taking that initiative, so I think it is fantastic because world over, the art that was and is there in our country, it should get recognition and should get more. I think for that, our push is necessary,” she added.

During her visit to the gallery, Raveena also spoke about the exhibition created by her friend, artist Shivali Bhojbal. Praising her creativity, the actress said she was amazed by the variety of themes and visual inspirations reflected in the paintings.

The ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ actress stated, “This painting exhibition, art, has been solely created by an unbelievable person, whom I consider as my friend, and I know her very well. And I feel she is a multi-tasker. And this is a different aspect of her art. And that is Shivali Bhojbal ji, who is with me here right now. She is the creator of these paintings. And I think I know her for so many years, but as a friend and as an artist, I myself am amazed to see the kind of creativity that she does.”

“If you look at her paintings, in each one, there is something different; you will see a different kind of inspiration, and you will see different kinds of visuals.”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the comedy film “Welcome to the Jungle,” which hit theatres in June 2026.

--IANS

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