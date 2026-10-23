Rasika Dugal: We need films that children can relate to

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Ahead of the release of her upcoming film “Little Thomas”, actress Rasika Dugal has expressed her opinion on cinema for kids and said that there is a need for films that children can relate to.

She feels that children deserve films made specifically for them, stories that entertain them while giving them the freedom to question, imagine and understand the world around them.

Talking about the need for more children’s films, Rasika said in a statement: “Cinema is a wonderful way to expand your world and fuel your imagination. Many of the thoughts and ideas we have as adults can be traced back to the films we watched growing up.”

“We therefore need films that children can relate to — films that embrace their curiosity rather than dismiss it.”

Rasika shared that films for children can be entertaining without being frivolous.

The actress said: “Children’s cinema can be entertaining without being frivolous and meaningful without becoming preachy. I would love to see more filmmakers explore stories that children can enjoy and that open up new possibilities for their imagination.”

Directed by Kaushal Oza, the film tells the story of Thomas, a curious young boy whose questions about where babies come from and his wish for a sibling become central to the narrative.

Playing Jessie Miranda, Rasika is part of a story that looks at the world through a child’s eyes and the often-unexpected conversations that emerge from childhood curiosity. Little Thomas brings this perspective to the screen through a familiar family situation that grows out of a child’s innocent insistence on finding answers.

The film follows seven-year-old Thomas and his family navigate life's highs and lows in 1990s Goa, echoing the style of Malgudi Days and Ruskin Bond.

Talking about Rasika, she made her screen debut with a small role, in the film Anwar in 2007. She was then seen in films such as Qiss, Train Station, Tu Mera Sunday, Hamid, Manto, Lootcase and Darbaan.

--IANS

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