Rasika Dugal: There’s something lovely about exploring through a child's perspective

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal, who is currently seen in her latest release Little Thomas, has talked about how exploring the world through a “child’s perspective” is lovely.

Speaking about the landscape of Hindi cinema, Rasika said in a statement: “With all the possibilities that technology offers filmmakers today, there is understandably a lot of emphasis on scale and spectacle. But sometimes, in all of that, we forget the beauty of a story that is simple without being simplistic.”

She said that director Kaushal Oza's quiet style of filmmaking is unique.

“There is a confidence in his storytelling that comes from knowing that a film doesn't necessarily need a grand setting or a complicated plot to connect with audiences. Sometimes, the simplest ideas can make for the most engaging stories because they reflect our own experiences and observations of life,” she added.

Rasika went on and said: “In Little Thomas, a child's curiosity about where babies come from and his wish for a sibling become the starting point for a larger story about family, childhood, the ups and downs of a marriage, and life in post-liberalisation India.

“I think there is something lovely about exploring all of this through a child's perspective. It also reminds us that we shouldn't underestimate children's curiosity or dismiss their questions. I hope we continue to make films that trust the strength of their ideas and allow simple, everyday stories to find their place.”

Directed by Kaushal Oza and backed by Anurag Kashyap, Little Thomas also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Hridansh Parekh. The film tells the story of Thomas, a curious young boy whose questions about where babies come from and his wish for a sibling become central to the narrative.

The film follows seven-year-old Thomas and his family as they navigate life's highs and lows in 1990s Goa, echoing the style of Malgudi Days and Ruskin Bond.

--IANS

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