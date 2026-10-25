Rasika Dugal takes piano lessons for her next: Persistence is fun

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal took piano lessons for her upcoming drama 'Little Thomas'.

The 'Mirzapur' actress took to her official handle on Sunday and dropped a few videos of her various practice sessions, which she admitted took place at her home, in between shots, in the van, whenever they got some space and time.

Sharing her journey of mastering a new skill set, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "We practiced at home, on shoot, in between shots and in the van... jahaan jagah mil jaaye, jab bhi waqt mil jaaye! Practiced slow and fast, on beat and off! Practiced through the mess-ups and the give-ups...Giggled through some mistakes and ploughed through others. (sic)."

"Life lesson — persistence is fun. And being a loopy person (if you are one... you know what I am talking about) has some benefits," Rasika added.

The 'Manto' actress pointed out that in order to learn something new, one needs a patient, encouraging, and uber-cool teacher.

"Just absolute, pure joy getting to learn this for our beautiful little film Little Thomas... Agar naya skill seekhne ko mil jaaye toh aur kya chahiye", she expressed her joy about her next.

Meanwhile, before 'Little Thomas' reaches the audience, Rasika shed light on the need for films that children can relate to.

She shared a statement saying, “Cinema is a wonderful way to expand your world and fuel your imagination. Many of the thoughts and ideas we have as adults can be traced back to the films we watched growing up. We therefore need films that children can relate to — films that embrace their curiosity rather than dismiss it.”

Rasika added that movies which are made for children can be entertaining without being frivolous.

“Children’s cinema can be entertaining without being frivolous and meaningful without becoming preachy. I would love to see more filmmakers explore stories that children can enjoy and that open up new possibilities for their imagination," she added.

--IANS

pm/