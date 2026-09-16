September 16, 2026 11:38 AM हिंदी

Rasika Dugal recalls how ‘Manto’ helped take her career out of a slump

Rasika Dugal recalls how ‘Manto’ helped take her career out of a slump

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal looked back at a significant phase in her career and recalled how the 2018 biographical drama “Manto” helped take her career out of a slump.

In an interview with IANS, she reflected on the different turning points in her journey, including her roles as Beena Tripathi in “Mirzapur” and Safiya in “Manto.” Speaking about what playing Safiya gave her as an artist, Rasika said the character and the film would always hold a special place in her life.

“Beena has given me fame, a wide audience and also a box-office hit. Safiya will always be very important in my life because I think it is a story about a celebrated writer,” she said.

Rasika highlighted how Manto, directed by Nandita Das, also made space for the story of Saadat Hasan Manto’s wife, Safiya, rather than presenting her merely as a supporting character. “But while narrating his story, the film does not ignore his wife’s story. That was the director’s intention. She was a sensitive director like Nandita Das and a talented and sensitive co-actor who never treated Safiya as a secondary character,” she said.

The ‘Anwar’ actress further pointed out the importance of bringing women’s perspectives into stories that have traditionally focused on prominent male figures. “Safiya’s story is beautifully narrated, whereas Manto has been written about and narrated so much. Sometimes it happens that we remember the stories of men and forget the stories of women.”

Rasika added that she felt proud to be part of a film that consciously brought Safiya’s journey to the forefront. “But that film did not do that. I feel very proud about it,” she said.

The actress is currently enjoying the success of the recently released “Mirzapur 2," in which she plays the character of Beena Tripathi. The series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and several other actors in pivotal roles.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

New Zealand FTA will open door to 1.4 billion Indian consumers: PM Christopher Luxon

New Zealand FTA will open door to 1.4 billion Indian consumers: PM Christopher Luxon

Army chief General Dhiraj Seth begins three-day Russia visit to strengthen defence ties

Army chief General Dhiraj Seth begins three-day Russia visit to strengthen defence ties

Aamrapali Dubey recalls Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari's rivalry halting ‘Ganga Jamuna Saraswati’ shoot for six hours

Aamrapali Dubey recalls Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari's rivalry halting ‘Ganga Jamuna Saraswati’ shoot for six hours

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expresses gratitude on birthday, says ‘Stepping into a new chapter’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expresses gratitude on birthday, says ‘Stepping into a new chapter’

Kid Cudi marks 17 years of ‘Man on the Moon’: September 15th 2009 my life changed

Kid Cudi marks 17 years of ‘Man on the Moon’: September 15th 2009 my life changed

Gold, silver surge up to 1 pc ahead of US Fed policy decision

Gold, silver surge up to 1 pc ahead of US Fed policy decision

Rasika Dugal recalls how ‘Manto’ helped take her career out of a slump

Rasika Dugal recalls how ‘Manto’ helped take her career out of a slump

Khawaja re-signs with Brisbane Heat for BBL 16

Khawaja re-signs with Brisbane Heat for BBL 16

Kabir Bedi shares a priceless childhood memory with sister Gulhima Bedi on her birthday

Kabir Bedi shares a priceless childhood memory with sister Gulhima Bedi on her birthday

Alia Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt: My father is very theatrical, that makes for great memories

Alia Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt: My father is very theatrical