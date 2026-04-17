April 17, 2026 1:03 PM हिंदी

Rasika Dugal channels Miranda Priestly, says she’ll ‘take any chance’ to be Meryl Streep

Rasika Dugal channels Miranda Priestly, says she’ll ‘take any chance’ to be Meryl Streep

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal channelled her inner Miranda Priestly as she mouthed an iconic line by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada as she made a video alongside husband and actor Mukul Chadda.

Rasika took to Instagram, where she and Mukul made a reel video and the actress is heard saying the iconic quote: “Don't be ridiculous, Andrea, everybody wants this.”

Taking to the caption section, the actress shared that she would happily seize any opportunity to step into Streep’s shoes, even if just for fun.

“A healthy love language. Also, I will take any opportunity to be #MerylStreep #iykyk #DevilWearsPrada,” she wrote as the caption.

The Devil Wears Prada first released in 2006. The film was based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

It follows an aspiring journalist who lands a job at a fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor.

The second installment of the film follows the aspiring journalist Andy’s return to Runway as her editor navigates a new media landscape and Runway's position within it. 20th Century Studios will release The Devil Wears Prada 2 in cinemas on May 1.

Regarding Rasika, she will next be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which is locked for a September 4 release.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

--IANS

dc/

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